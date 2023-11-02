FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Issued By Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.54. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.17 and a 52 week high of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

