National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

