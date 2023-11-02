Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $192,880.80 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

