Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

