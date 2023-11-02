Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $54.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.71 million and $9.28 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91917803 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $10,132,521.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.