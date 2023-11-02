Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0717 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Orchid has a market cap of $69.03 million and $5.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.58 or 1.00054508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07054457 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,501,495.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

