Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00011732 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $116.62 million and $15.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.58 or 1.00054508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.14344239 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $15,487,997.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.