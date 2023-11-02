EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.