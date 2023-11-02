EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $183.21 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

