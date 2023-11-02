Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

