Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.19. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.