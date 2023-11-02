Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

