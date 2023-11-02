Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

NYSE FICO opened at $870.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $427.09 and a 1 year high of $940.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

