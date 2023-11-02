Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

ESS stock opened at $207.82 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

