Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

