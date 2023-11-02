Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 174.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $339.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.46.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,297. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

