Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

