Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.98 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

