Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $969.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

