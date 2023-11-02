Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

