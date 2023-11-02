IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

IDXX opened at $395.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $354.81 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

