10,383 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

