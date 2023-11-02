Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 24,766 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

