Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Mayville Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 331,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.84. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

