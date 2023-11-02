Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Open Lending worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $714.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,467,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

