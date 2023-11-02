Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $1,026,240. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

