Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TaskUs worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

TASK opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $864.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. Research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.