78,767 Shares in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of AirSculpt Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

AIRS opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

