Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IBEX by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,609 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 87.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 100,358 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.68 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). IBEX had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

