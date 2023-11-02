Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,466 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of AudioEye worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 86.4% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at AudioEye

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.49% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 99,947 shares of company stock valued at $524,704. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, August 11th.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

