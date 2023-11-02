Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

