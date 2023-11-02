Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Karooooo Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- As Shutterstock earnings push on, can the stock reach $80?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.