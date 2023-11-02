Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLMB opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

