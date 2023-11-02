Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Grid Dynamics worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 446.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $769.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

