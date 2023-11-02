Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

QIPT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of 447.00 and a beta of 0.70. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

