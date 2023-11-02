Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,127 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $5,724,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VMD opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.