Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 16.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in GSK by 25.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 3.1 %

GSK stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

