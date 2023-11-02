Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

