Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

