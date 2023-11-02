Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.