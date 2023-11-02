Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.84. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in IDEX by 32.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

