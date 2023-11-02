FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Boosted by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

