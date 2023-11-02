Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AESI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,980,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

