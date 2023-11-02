Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.98%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Read More
