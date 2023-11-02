Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $161,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.98%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.