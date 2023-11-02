Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million.
Curaleaf Trading Down 5.0 %
Curaleaf stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
