Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Trading Down 5.0 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.