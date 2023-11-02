Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $735.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

