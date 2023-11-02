Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $72.88 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $72.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $70.18. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $177.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $44.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $50.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $188.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,400.83.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,160.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1,131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,042.91. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$657.62 and a 12 month high of C$1,175.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

