Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.31. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 438,872 shares.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

