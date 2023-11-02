Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $101.42, but opened at $96.51. Ares Management shares last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 213,072 shares trading hands.

The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $19,939,091.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,295,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

