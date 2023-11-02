Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.73. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,538,205 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

